Wednesday Sector Laggards: General Contractors & Builders, Metals Fabrication & Products

In trading on Wednesday, general contractors & builders shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 2.7%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Skyline Champion, down about 12.9% and shares of Hovnanian Enterprises down about 5.5% on the day.

Also lagging the market Wednesday are metals fabrication & products shares, down on the day by about 1.7% as a group, led down by Hebron Technology, trading lower by about 10.1% and Mayville Engineering, trading lower by about 7%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

