In trading on Wednesday, general contractors & builders shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 3.1%. Helping drag down the group were shares of LGI Homes, off about 7.4% and shares of Dream Finders Homes down about 5% on the day.

Also lagging the market Wednesday are home furnishings & improvement shares, down on the day by about 1.7% as a group, led down by Purple Innovation, trading lower by about 5.1% and Sleep Number, trading lower by about 4%.

VIDEO: Wednesday Sector Laggards: General Contractors & Builders, Home Furnishings & Improvement Stocks

