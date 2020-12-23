Wednesday Sector Laggards: General Contractors & Builders, Education & Training Services

In trading on Wednesday, general contractors & builders shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 2%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Green Brick Partners, off about 3.3% and shares of Beazer Homes USA off about 3.1% on the day.

Also lagging the market Wednesday are education & training services shares, up on the day by about 0.1% as a group, led down by American Public Education, trading lower by about 2.6% and Boxlight, trading lower by about 2%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.