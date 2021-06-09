Wednesday Sector Laggards: General Contractors & Builders, Banking & Savings

In trading on Wednesday, general contractors & builders shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 3%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Dream Finedrs Homes, off about 11.7% and shares of Beazer Homes USA down about 5.5% on the day.

Also lagging the market Wednesday are banking & savings shares, down on the day by about 1% as a group, led down by Capital Bancorp, trading lower by about 9.4% and Credicorp, trading lower by about 7.3%.

