In trading on Wednesday, general contractors & builders shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 4.1%. Helping drag down the group were shares of LGI Homes, down about 7.5% and shares of Green Brick Partners off about 6.3% on the day.

Also lagging the market Wednesday are auto dealerships shares, down on the day by about 3.7% as a group, led down by Carvana, trading lower by about 12.6% and CarParts.com, trading lower by about 7.7%.

VIDEO: Wednesday Sector Laggards: General Contractors & Builders, Auto Dealerships

