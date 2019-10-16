Markets
Wednesday Sector Laggards: Gas Utilities, Information Technology Services

In trading on Wednesday, gas utilities shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 1.9%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Ferrellgas Partners, down about 33% and shares of New Jersey Resources off about 1.1% on the day.

Also lagging the market Wednesday are information technology services shares, down on the day by about 1.1% as a group, led down by Workday, trading lower by about 12.2% and Servicenow, trading lower by about 8.1%.

