Wednesday Sector Laggards: Gas Utilities, Consumer Services

In trading on Wednesday, gas utilities shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 1.5%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Altus Midstream, down about 16.2% and shares of Chesapeake Utilities off about 8.7% on the day.

Also lagging the market Wednesday are consumer services shares, down on the day by about 1.3% as a group, led down by Stonemor, trading lower by about 15.2% and Franchise Group, trading lower by about 4.8%.

