Wednesday Sector Laggards: Gas Utilities, Agriculture & Farm Products

In trading on Wednesday, gas utilities shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 3.2%. Helping drag down the group were shares of South Jersey Industries, off about 16.4% and shares of New Fortress Energy off about 6% on the day.

Also lagging the market Wednesday are agriculture & farm products shares, down on the day by about 1.8% as a group, led down by Village Farms International, trading lower by about 4.6% and Bioceres Crop Solutions, trading lower by about 4%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.