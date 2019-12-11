Wednesday Sector Laggards: Financial, Utilities

The worst performing sector as of midday Wednesday is the Financial sector, showing a 0.3% loss. Within that group, Progressive Corp. (Symbol: PGR) and Regency Centers Corp (Symbol: REG) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 3.1% and 2.5%, respectively. Among financial ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLF), which is down 0.1% on the day, and up 28.83% year-to-date. Progressive Corp. , meanwhile, is up 21.64% year-to-date, and Regency Centers Corp is up 10.79% year-to-date. PGR makes up approximately 1.3% of the underlying holdings of XLF.
The next worst performing sector is the Utilities sector, showing a 0.2% loss. Among large Utilities stocks, American Water Works Co, Inc. (Symbol: AWK) and Exelon Corp (Symbol: EXC) are the most notable, showing a loss of 1.8% and 1.3%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Utilities stocks is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU), which is down 0.1% in midday trading, and up 21.54% on a year-to-date basis. American Water Works Co, Inc., meanwhile, is up 34.52% year-to-date, and Exelon Corp is up 1.11% year-to-date. Combined, AWK and EXC make up approximately 7.6% of the underlying holdings of XLU.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, six sectors are up on the day, while two sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Technology & Communications
|+0.7%
|Materials
|+0.6%
|Industrial
|+0.5%
|Services
|+0.3%
|Energy
|+0.3%
|Consumer Products
|+0.2%
|Healthcare
|0.0%
|Utilities
|-0.2%
|Financial
|-0.3%
