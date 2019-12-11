Wednesday Sector Laggards: Financial, Utilities

The worst performing sector as of midday Wednesday is the Financial sector, showing a 0.3% loss. Within that group, Progressive Corp. (Symbol: PGR) and Regency Centers Corp (Symbol: REG) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 3.1% and 2.5%, respectively. Among financial ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLF), which is down 0.1% on the day, and up 28.83% year-to-date. Progressive Corp. , meanwhile, is up 21.64% year-to-date, and Regency Centers Corp is up 10.79% year-to-date. PGR makes up approximately 1.3% of the underlying holdings of XLF.

The next worst performing sector is the Utilities sector, showing a 0.2% loss. Among large Utilities stocks, American Water Works Co, Inc. (Symbol: AWK) and Exelon Corp (Symbol: EXC) are the most notable, showing a loss of 1.8% and 1.3%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Utilities stocks is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU), which is down 0.1% in midday trading, and up 21.54% on a year-to-date basis. American Water Works Co, Inc., meanwhile, is up 34.52% year-to-date, and Exelon Corp is up 1.11% year-to-date. Combined, AWK and EXC make up approximately 7.6% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, six sectors are up on the day, while two sectors are down.

Sector % Change Technology & Communications +0.7% Materials +0.6% Industrial +0.5% Services +0.3% Energy +0.3% Consumer Products +0.2% Healthcare 0.0% Utilities -0.2% Financial -0.3%

25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.