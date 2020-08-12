Markets
Wednesday Sector Laggards: Financial, Materials

In afternoon trading on Wednesday, Financial stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 0.7% loss. Within the sector, American International Group Inc (Symbol: AIG) and Lincoln National Corp. (Symbol: LNC) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 4.2% and 3.5%, respectively. Among financial ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLF), which is down 0.6% on the day, and down 17.23% year-to-date. American International Group Inc, meanwhile, is down 39.05% year-to-date, and Lincoln National Corp., is down 32.88% year-to-date. Combined, AIG and LNC make up approximately 1.3% of the underlying holdings of XLF.

The next worst performing sector is the Materials sector, showing a 0.1% loss. Among large Materials stocks, WestRock Co (Symbol: WRK) and CF Industries Holdings Inc (Symbol: CF) are the most notable, showing a loss of 2.5% and 2.3%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLB), which is up 0.6% in midday trading, and up 2.83% on a year-to-date basis. WestRock Co, meanwhile, is down 28.22% year-to-date, and CF Industries Holdings Inc, is down 26.09% year-to-date. Combined, WRK and CF make up approximately 2.2% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, seven sectors are up on the day, while two sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Utilities +1.7%
Healthcare +1.4%
Technology & Communications +1.4%
Energy +0.8%
Consumer Products +0.6%
Services +0.4%
Industrial +0.2%
Materials -0.1%
Financial -0.7%

