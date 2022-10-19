Wednesday Sector Laggards: Financial, Materials

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Wednesday, shares of Financial companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 2.1% loss. Within that group, M & T Bank Corp (Symbol: MTB) and Northern Trust Corp (Symbol: NTRS) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 13.8% and 8.9%, respectively. Among financial ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLF), which is down 1.8% on the day, and down 17.56% year-to-date. M & T Bank Corp, meanwhile, is up 8.59% year-to-date, and Northern Trust Corp, is down 31.51% year-to-date. Combined, MTB and NTRS make up approximately 1.3% of the underlying holdings of XLF.

The next worst performing sector is the Materials sector, showing a 2.0% loss. Among large Materials stocks, West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (Symbol: WST) and Masco Corp. (Symbol: MAS) are the most notable, showing a loss of 6.5% and 4.9%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLB), which is down 1.4% in midday trading, and down 21.09% on a year-to-date basis. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc., meanwhile, is down 47.74% year-to-date, and Masco Corp., is down 32.90% year-to-date.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, one sector is up on the day, while eight sectors are down.

Sector % Change Energy +2.6% Technology & Communications -0.9% Utilities -1.1% Consumer Products -1.2% Services -1.5% Industrial -1.5% Healthcare -1.9% Materials -2.0% Financial -2.1%

