Wednesday Sector Laggards: Financial, Industrial

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Wednesday, shares of Financial companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 1.2% loss. Within that group, Principal Financial Group Inc (Symbol: PFG) and Prudential Financial Inc (Symbol: PRU) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 4.0% and 3.3%, respectively. Among financial ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLF), which is down 1.1% on the day, and down 19.14% year-to-date. Principal Financial Group Inc, meanwhile, is down 11.03% year-to-date, and Prudential Financial Inc, is down 11.99% year-to-date. Combined, PFG and PRU make up approximately 1.4% of the underlying holdings of XLF.

The next worst performing sector is the Industrial sector, showing a 1.0% loss. Among large Industrial stocks, Delta Air Lines Inc (Symbol: DAL) and Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (Symbol: ODFL) are the most notable, showing a loss of 5.3% and 4.5%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Industrial stocks is the Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLI), which is down 1.1% in midday trading, and down 17.97% on a year-to-date basis. Delta Air Lines Inc, meanwhile, is down 24.64% year-to-date, and Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc., is down 29.77% year-to-date. Combined, DAL and ODFL make up approximately 1.6% of the underlying holdings of XLI.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, two sectors are up on the day, while seven sectors are down.

Sector % Change Energy +0.4% Consumer Products +0.1% Services -0.1% Utilities -0.2% Technology & Communications -0.2% Healthcare -0.7% Materials -0.8% Industrial -1.0% Financial -1.2%

