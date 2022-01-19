Markets
Wednesday Sector Laggards: Financial, Energy

In afternoon trading on Wednesday, Financial stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 1.2% loss. Within that group, US Bancorp (Symbol: USB) and State Street Corp. (Symbol: STT) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 7.3% and 6.5%, respectively. Among financial ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLF), which is down 1.2% on the day, and up 1.00% year-to-date. US Bancorp, meanwhile, is up 2.58% year-to-date, and State Street Corp. is up 2.20% year-to-date. Combined, USB and STT make up approximately 2.6% of the underlying holdings of XLF.

The next worst performing sector is the Energy sector, showing a 0.8% loss. Among large Energy stocks, Coterra Energy Inc (Symbol: CTRA) and Devon Energy Corp. (Symbol: DVN) are the most notable, showing a loss of 3.6% and 1.9%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Energy stocks is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE), which is down 0.5% in midday trading, and up 16.16% on a year-to-date basis. Coterra Energy Inc, meanwhile, is up 10.74% year-to-date, and Devon Energy Corp. is up 12.17% year-to-date. Combined, CTRA and DVN make up approximately 4.3% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, three sectors are up on the day, while six sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Utilities +0.4%
Healthcare +0.2%
Materials +0.1%
Services -0.2%
Technology & Communications -0.2%
Consumer Products -0.4%
Industrial -0.4%
Energy -0.8%
Financial -1.2%

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

