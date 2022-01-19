Wednesday Sector Laggards: Financial, Energy

In afternoon trading on Wednesday, Financial stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 1.2% loss. Within that group, US Bancorp (Symbol: USB) and State Street Corp. (Symbol: STT) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 7.3% and 6.5%, respectively. Among financial ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLF), which is down 1.2% on the day, and up 1.00% year-to-date. US Bancorp, meanwhile, is up 2.58% year-to-date, and State Street Corp. is up 2.20% year-to-date. Combined, USB and STT make up approximately 2.6% of the underlying holdings of XLF.

The next worst performing sector is the Energy sector, showing a 0.8% loss. Among large Energy stocks, Coterra Energy Inc (Symbol: CTRA) and Devon Energy Corp. (Symbol: DVN) are the most notable, showing a loss of 3.6% and 1.9%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Energy stocks is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE), which is down 0.5% in midday trading, and up 16.16% on a year-to-date basis. Coterra Energy Inc, meanwhile, is up 10.74% year-to-date, and Devon Energy Corp. is up 12.17% year-to-date. Combined, CTRA and DVN make up approximately 4.3% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, three sectors are up on the day, while six sectors are down.

Sector % Change Utilities +0.4% Healthcare +0.2% Materials +0.1% Services -0.2% Technology & Communications -0.2% Consumer Products -0.4% Industrial -0.4% Energy -0.8% Financial -1.2%

