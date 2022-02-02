In trading on Wednesday, entertainment shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 4.4%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Liveone, down about 11% and shares of Pinterest down about 9% on the day.

Also lagging the market Wednesday are music & electronics stores shares, down on the day by about 4.2% as a group, led down by Gamestop, trading lower by about 6.7% and Rent-a-center, trading lower by about 5.6%.

VIDEO: Wednesday Sector Laggards: Entertainment, Music & Electronics Stores

