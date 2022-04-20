Markets
Wednesday Sector Laggards: Entertainment, Auto Dealerships

In trading on Wednesday, entertainment shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 3.6%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Netflix, down about 35.8% and shares of Roblox off about 12.6% on the day.

Also lagging the market Wednesday are auto dealerships shares, down on the day by about 1.3% as a group, led down by Vroom, trading lower by about 8.4% and Carvana, trading lower by about 7.7%.

