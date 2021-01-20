Wednesday Sector Laggards: Energy, Utilities

In afternoon trading on Wednesday, Energy stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 0.7% loss. Within that group, Concho Resources Inc (Symbol: CXO) and TechnipFMC plc (Symbol: FTI) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 6.0% and 3.6%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 0.2% on the day, and up 15.28% year-to-date. Concho Resources Inc, meanwhile, is up 12.43% year-to-date, and TechnipFMC plc is up 20.16% year-to-date. Combined, CXO and FTI make up approximately 2.2% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next worst performing sector is the Utilities sector, not showing much of a gain. Among large Utilities stocks, NRG Energy Inc (Symbol: NRG) and CenterPoint Energy, Inc (Symbol: CNP) are the most notable, showing a loss of 1.5% and 1.4%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Utilities stocks is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU), which is up 0.4% in midday trading, and up 0.50% on a year-to-date basis. NRG Energy Inc, meanwhile, is up 8.18% year-to-date, and CenterPoint Energy, Inc, is down 1.20% year-to-date. Combined, NRG and CNP make up approximately 2.5% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, seven sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.

Sector % Change Services +1.4% Industrial +0.9% Technology & Communications +0.7% Consumer Products +0.6% Healthcare +0.6% Materials +0.2% Financial +0.1% Utilities -0.0% Energy -0.7%

