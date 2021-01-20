Markets
CXO

Wednesday Sector Laggards: Energy, Utilities

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In afternoon trading on Wednesday, Energy stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 0.7% loss. Within that group, Concho Resources Inc (Symbol: CXO) and TechnipFMC plc (Symbol: FTI) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 6.0% and 3.6%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 0.2% on the day, and up 15.28% year-to-date. Concho Resources Inc, meanwhile, is up 12.43% year-to-date, and TechnipFMC plc is up 20.16% year-to-date. Combined, CXO and FTI make up approximately 2.2% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next worst performing sector is the Utilities sector, not showing much of a gain. Among large Utilities stocks, NRG Energy Inc (Symbol: NRG) and CenterPoint Energy, Inc (Symbol: CNP) are the most notable, showing a loss of 1.5% and 1.4%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Utilities stocks is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU), which is up 0.4% in midday trading, and up 0.50% on a year-to-date basis. NRG Energy Inc, meanwhile, is up 8.18% year-to-date, and CenterPoint Energy, Inc, is down 1.20% year-to-date. Combined, NRG and CNP make up approximately 2.5% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Metals Channel

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, seven sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.

Sector % Change
Services +1.4%
Industrial +0.9%
Technology & Communications +0.7%
Consumer Products +0.6%
Healthcare +0.6%
Materials +0.2%
Financial +0.1%
Utilities -0.0%
Energy -0.7%

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CXO FTI XLE NRG CNP

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular