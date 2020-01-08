Markets
Wednesday Sector Laggards: Energy, Utilities

The worst performing sector as of midday Wednesday is the Energy sector, showing a 2.3% loss. Within that group, Marathon Oil Corp. (Symbol: MRO) and Devon Energy Corp. (Symbol: DVN) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 5.0% and 4.4%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 1.5% on the day, and down 0.43% year-to-date. Marathon Oil Corp., meanwhile, is down 3.53% year-to-date, and Devon Energy Corp., is down 2.48% year-to-date. Combined, MRO and DVN make up approximately 1.9% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next worst performing sector is the Utilities sector, up 0.2%. Among large Utilities stocks, Atmos Energy Corp. (Symbol: ATO) and Consolidated Edison Inc (Symbol: ED) are the most notable, showing a loss of 0.6% and 0.6%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Utilities stocks is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU), which is up 0.2% in midday trading, and down 0.92% on a year-to-date basis. Atmos Energy Corp., meanwhile, is down 0.78% year-to-date, and Consolidated Edison Inc, is down 3.70% year-to-date. Combined, ATO and ED make up approximately 4.7% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.

Sector % Change
Healthcare +0.8%
Technology & Communications +0.8%
Services +0.6%
Financial +0.6%
Industrial +0.6%
Consumer Products +0.4%
Utilities +0.2%
Materials +0.2%
Energy -2.3%

