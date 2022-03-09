Wednesday Sector Laggards: Energy, Utilities

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Wednesday, shares of Energy companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 3.4% loss. Within the sector, Halliburton Company (Symbol: HAL) and Schlumberger Ltd (Symbol: SLB) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 7.2% and 7.0%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 4.4% on the day, and up 33.54% year-to-date. Halliburton Company, meanwhile, is up 49.76% year-to-date, and Schlumberger Ltd is up 40.32% year-to-date. Combined, HAL and SLB make up approximately 6.8% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next worst performing sector is the Utilities sector, higher by 0.2%. Among large Utilities stocks, NextEra Energy Inc (Symbol: NEE) and DTE Energy Co (Symbol: DTE) are the most notable, showing a loss of 1.2% and 0.8%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Utilities stocks is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU), which is flat on the day in midday trading, and down 1.27% on a year-to-date basis. NextEra Energy Inc, meanwhile, is down 12.84% year-to-date, and DTE Energy Co is up 4.66% year-to-date. Combined, NEE and DTE make up approximately 18.5% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.

Sector % Change Services +3.8% Financial +3.3% Technology & Communications +3.0% Industrial +3.0% Materials +3.0% Consumer Products +2.9% Healthcare +2.4% Utilities +0.2% Energy -3.4%

