Wednesday Sector Laggards: Energy, Technology & Communications

The worst performing sector as of midday Wednesday is the Energy sector, showing a 2.4% loss. Within that group, EQT Corp (Symbol: EQT) and Coterra Energy Inc (Symbol: CTRA) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 6.5% and 5.0%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 2.0% on the day, and up 70.42% year-to-date. EQT Corp, meanwhile, is up 90.14% year-to-date, and Coterra Energy Inc is up 52.21% year-to-date. Combined, EQT and CTRA make up approximately 2.3% of the underlying holdings of XLE.
The next worst performing sector is the Technology & Communications sector, showing a 1.9% loss. Among large Technology & Communications stocks, Western Digital Corp (Symbol: WDC) and Micron Technology Inc. (Symbol: MU) are the most notable, showing a loss of 7.2% and 6.9%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Technology & Communications stocks is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK), which is down 1.3% in midday trading, and down 23.65% on a year-to-date basis. Western Digital Corp, meanwhile, is down 43.87% year-to-date, and Micron Technology Inc., is down 36.48% year-to-date. Combined, WDC and MU make up approximately 0.9% of the underlying holdings of XLK.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, one sector is up on the day, while eight sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Utilities
|+0.8%
|Healthcare
|-0.6%
|Consumer Products
|-0.7%
|Financial
|-0.7%
|Industrial
|-1.2%
|Materials
|-1.5%
|Services
|-1.7%
|Technology & Communications
|-1.9%
|Energy
|-2.4%
