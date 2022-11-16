Markets
EQT

Wednesday Sector Laggards: Energy, Technology & Communications

November 16, 2022 — 02:32 pm EST

The worst performing sector as of midday Wednesday is the Energy sector, showing a 2.4% loss. Within that group, EQT Corp (Symbol: EQT) and Coterra Energy Inc (Symbol: CTRA) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 6.5% and 5.0%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 2.0% on the day, and up 70.42% year-to-date. EQT Corp, meanwhile, is up 90.14% year-to-date, and Coterra Energy Inc is up 52.21% year-to-date. Combined, EQT and CTRA make up approximately 2.3% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next worst performing sector is the Technology & Communications sector, showing a 1.9% loss. Among large Technology & Communications stocks, Western Digital Corp (Symbol: WDC) and Micron Technology Inc. (Symbol: MU) are the most notable, showing a loss of 7.2% and 6.9%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Technology & Communications stocks is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK), which is down 1.3% in midday trading, and down 23.65% on a year-to-date basis. Western Digital Corp, meanwhile, is down 43.87% year-to-date, and Micron Technology Inc., is down 36.48% year-to-date. Combined, WDC and MU make up approximately 0.9% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, one sector is up on the day, while eight sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Utilities +0.8%
Healthcare -0.6%
Consumer Products -0.7%
Financial -0.7%
Industrial -1.2%
Materials -1.5%
Services -1.7%
Technology & Communications -1.9%
Energy -2.4%

