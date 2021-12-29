Wednesday Sector Laggards: Energy, Technology & Communications

In afternoon trading on Wednesday, Energy stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 0.1% loss. Within that group, Schlumberger Ltd (Symbol: SLB) and Baker Hughes Company (Symbol: BKR) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 1.1% and 0.7%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 0.3% on the day, and up 53.63% year-to-date. Schlumberger Ltd, meanwhile, is up 38.71% year-to-date, and Baker Hughes Company is up 20.50% year-to-date. Combined, SLB and BKR make up approximately 6.4% of the underlying holdings of XLE.
The next worst performing sector is the Technology & Communications sector, higher by 0.1%. Among large Technology & Communications stocks, Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD) and Xilinx, Inc. (Symbol: XLNX) are the most notable, showing a loss of 3.5% and 2.1%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Technology & Communications stocks is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK), which is down 0.1% in midday trading, and up 35.89% on a year-to-date basis. Advanced Micro Devices Inc, meanwhile, is up 61.24% year-to-date, and Xilinx, Inc. is up 52.40% year-to-date. Combined, AMD and XLNX make up approximately 2.0% of the underlying holdings of XLK.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Consumer Products
|+0.5%
|Utilities
|+0.5%
|Healthcare
|+0.5%
|Materials
|+0.5%
|Services
|+0.3%
|Financial
|+0.3%
|Industrial
|+0.2%
|Technology & Communications
|+0.1%
|Energy
|-0.1%
