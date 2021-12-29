Wednesday Sector Laggards: Energy, Technology & Communications

In afternoon trading on Wednesday, Energy stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 0.1% loss. Within that group, Schlumberger Ltd (Symbol: SLB) and Baker Hughes Company (Symbol: BKR) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 1.1% and 0.7%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 0.3% on the day, and up 53.63% year-to-date. Schlumberger Ltd, meanwhile, is up 38.71% year-to-date, and Baker Hughes Company is up 20.50% year-to-date. Combined, SLB and BKR make up approximately 6.4% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next worst performing sector is the Technology & Communications sector, higher by 0.1%. Among large Technology & Communications stocks, Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD) and Xilinx, Inc. (Symbol: XLNX) are the most notable, showing a loss of 3.5% and 2.1%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Technology & Communications stocks is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK), which is down 0.1% in midday trading, and up 35.89% on a year-to-date basis. Advanced Micro Devices Inc, meanwhile, is up 61.24% year-to-date, and Xilinx, Inc. is up 52.40% year-to-date. Combined, AMD and XLNX make up approximately 2.0% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.

Sector % Change Consumer Products +0.5% Utilities +0.5% Healthcare +0.5% Materials +0.5% Services +0.3% Financial +0.3% Industrial +0.2% Technology & Communications +0.1% Energy -0.1%

