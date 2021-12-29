Markets
SLB

Wednesday Sector Laggards: Energy, Technology & Communications

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In afternoon trading on Wednesday, Energy stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 0.1% loss. Within that group, Schlumberger Ltd (Symbol: SLB) and Baker Hughes Company (Symbol: BKR) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 1.1% and 0.7%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 0.3% on the day, and up 53.63% year-to-date. Schlumberger Ltd, meanwhile, is up 38.71% year-to-date, and Baker Hughes Company is up 20.50% year-to-date. Combined, SLB and BKR make up approximately 6.4% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next worst performing sector is the Technology & Communications sector, higher by 0.1%. Among large Technology & Communications stocks, Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD) and Xilinx, Inc. (Symbol: XLNX) are the most notable, showing a loss of 3.5% and 2.1%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Technology & Communications stocks is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK), which is down 0.1% in midday trading, and up 35.89% on a year-to-date basis. Advanced Micro Devices Inc, meanwhile, is up 61.24% year-to-date, and Xilinx, Inc. is up 52.40% year-to-date. Combined, AMD and XLNX make up approximately 2.0% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Metals Channel

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.

Sector % Change
Consumer Products +0.5%
Utilities +0.5%
Healthcare +0.5%
Materials +0.5%
Services +0.3%
Financial +0.3%
Industrial +0.2%
Technology & Communications +0.1%
Energy -0.1%

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SLB BKR XLE AMD XLNX

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular