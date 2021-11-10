Wednesday Sector Laggards: Energy, Technology & Communications

The worst performing sector as of midday Wednesday is the Energy sector, showing a 3.4% loss. Within that group, Coterra Energy Inc (Symbol: CTRA) and Diamondback Energy, Inc. (Symbol: FANG) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 5.9% and 5.8%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 2.9% on the day, and up 55.55% year-to-date. Coterra Energy Inc, meanwhile, is up 28.50% year-to-date, and Diamondback Energy, Inc. is up 123.47% year-to-date. Combined, CTRA and FANG make up approximately 3.6% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next worst performing sector is the Technology & Communications sector, showing a 1.4% loss. Among large Technology & Communications stocks, Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD) and Fortinet Inc (Symbol: FTNT) are the most notable, showing a loss of 5.4% and 4.7%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Technology & Communications stocks is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK), which is down 1.5% in midday trading, and up 27.33% on a year-to-date basis. Advanced Micro Devices Inc, meanwhile, is up 53.54% year-to-date, and Fortinet Inc is up 124.04% year-to-date. Combined, AMD and FTNT make up approximately 1.9% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, two sectors are up on the day, while six sectors are down.

Sector % Change Utilities +0.7% Consumer Products +0.1% Healthcare 0.0% Financial -0.2% Services -0.5% Industrial -0.8% Materials -0.8% Technology & Communications -1.4% Energy -3.4%

