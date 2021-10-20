Markets
Wednesday Sector Laggards: Energy, Services

BNK Invest BNK Invest
In afternoon trading on Wednesday, Energy stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 0.1% loss. Within that group, Baker Hughes Company (Symbol: BKR) and Hess Corp (Symbol: HES) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 6.0% and 1.4%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is flat on the day on the day, and up 57.42% year-to-date. Baker Hughes Company, meanwhile, is up 23.74% year-to-date, and Hess Corp is up 69.71% year-to-date. Combined, BKR and HES make up approximately 4.8% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next worst performing sector is the Services sector, not showing much of a gain. Among large Services stocks, PayPal Holdings Inc (Symbol: PYPL) and Omnicom Group, Inc. (Symbol: OMC) are the most notable, showing a loss of 5.7% and 3.8%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (IYC), which is down 0.1% in midday trading, and up 15.43% on a year-to-date basis. PayPal Holdings Inc, meanwhile, is up 9.42% year-to-date, and Omnicom Group, Inc. is up 21.37% year-to-date. OMC makes up approximately 0.3% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, seven sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.

Sector % Change
Utilities +1.8%
Healthcare +1.3%
Financial +1.3%
Materials +0.9%
Consumer Products +0.8%
Industrial +0.4%
Technology & Communications +0.3%
Services -0.0%
Energy -0.1%

