Wednesday Sector Laggards: Energy, Services

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Wednesday, shares of Energy companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 1.9% loss. Within the sector, NOV Inc (Symbol: NOV) and Devon Energy Corp. (Symbol: DVN) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 4.2% and 3.5%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 1.9% on the day, and up 39.68% year-to-date. NOV Inc, meanwhile, is up 21.63% year-to-date, and Devon Energy Corp. is up 62.05% year-to-date. Combined, NOV and DVN make up approximately 2.3% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next worst performing sector is the Services sector, showing a 1.1% loss. Among large Services stocks, TJX Companies (Symbol: TJX) and Tractor Supply Co. (Symbol: TSCO) are the most notable, showing a loss of 4.6% and 3.8%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (IYC), which is down 1.0% in midday trading, and up 5.98% on a year-to-date basis. TJX Companies, meanwhile, is up 0.15% year-to-date, and Tractor Supply Co. is up 27.00% year-to-date. Combined, TJX and TSCO make up approximately 2.5% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, one sector is up on the day, while eight sectors are down.

Sector % Change Technology & Communications +0.3% Utilities -0.4% Healthcare -0.4% Industrial -0.7% Consumer Products -0.9% Financial -0.9% Services -1.1% Materials -1.1% Energy -1.9%

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.