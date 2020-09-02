Markets
FANG

Wednesday Sector Laggards: Energy, Services

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In afternoon trading on Wednesday, Energy stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 1.0% loss. Within the sector, Diamondback Energy, Inc. (Symbol: FANG) and Marathon Oil Corp. (Symbol: MRO) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 4.7% and 3.8%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 0.7% on the day, and down 39.65% year-to-date. Diamondback Energy, Inc., meanwhile, is down 59.28% year-to-date, and Marathon Oil Corp., is down 61.93% year-to-date. Combined, FANG and MRO make up approximately 1.7% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next worst performing sector is the Services sector, up 0.7%. Among large Services stocks, L Brands, Inc (Symbol: LB) and Dominos Pizza Inc. (Symbol: DPZ) are the most notable, showing a loss of 2.3% and 1.7%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (IYC), which is up 0.7% in midday trading, and up 14.06% on a year-to-date basis. L Brands, Inc, meanwhile, is up 71.69% year-to-date, and Dominos Pizza Inc. is up 37.81% year-to-date. Combined, LB and DPZ make up approximately 0.7% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Portfolio Channel

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.

Sector % Change
Utilities +2.5%
Technology & Communications +1.9%
Healthcare +1.7%
Consumer Products +1.4%
Materials +1.1%
Financial +1.0%
Industrial +0.9%
Services +0.7%
Energy -1.0%

25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

FANG MRO XLE LB DPZ

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular