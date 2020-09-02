Wednesday Sector Laggards: Energy, Services

In afternoon trading on Wednesday, Energy stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 1.0% loss. Within the sector, Diamondback Energy, Inc. (Symbol: FANG) and Marathon Oil Corp. (Symbol: MRO) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 4.7% and 3.8%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 0.7% on the day, and down 39.65% year-to-date. Diamondback Energy, Inc., meanwhile, is down 59.28% year-to-date, and Marathon Oil Corp., is down 61.93% year-to-date. Combined, FANG and MRO make up approximately 1.7% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next worst performing sector is the Services sector, up 0.7%. Among large Services stocks, L Brands, Inc (Symbol: LB) and Dominos Pizza Inc. (Symbol: DPZ) are the most notable, showing a loss of 2.3% and 1.7%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (IYC), which is up 0.7% in midday trading, and up 14.06% on a year-to-date basis. L Brands, Inc, meanwhile, is up 71.69% year-to-date, and Dominos Pizza Inc. is up 37.81% year-to-date. Combined, LB and DPZ make up approximately 0.7% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.

Sector % Change Utilities +2.5% Technology & Communications +1.9% Healthcare +1.7% Consumer Products +1.4% Materials +1.1% Financial +1.0% Industrial +0.9% Services +0.7% Energy -1.0%

