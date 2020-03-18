Wednesday Sector Laggards: Energy, Services

In afternoon trading on Wednesday, Energy stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 15.8% loss. Within the sector, ONEOK Inc (Symbol: OKE) and Noble Energy Inc (Symbol: NBL) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 39.3% and 31.1%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 16.5% on the day, and down 61.06% year-to-date. ONEOK Inc, meanwhile, is down 81.52% year-to-date, and Noble Energy Inc, is down 87.90% year-to-date. Combined, OKE and NBL make up approximately 4.0% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next worst performing sector is the Services sector, showing a 14.5% loss. Among large Services stocks, MGM Resorts International (Symbol: MGM) and Carnival Corp (Symbol: CCL) are the most notable, showing a loss of 36.2% and 33.7%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (IYC), which is down 10.4% in midday trading, and down 33.63% on a year-to-date basis. MGM Resorts International, meanwhile, is down 81.23% year-to-date, and Carnival Corp, is down 82.45% year-to-date. Combined, MGM and CCL make up approximately 0.4% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, none of the sectors are up on the day, while nine sectors are down.

Sector % Change Utilities -8.8% Technology & Communications -8.8% Healthcare -9.1% Consumer Products -11.8% Financial -12.5% Materials -13.9% Industrial -14.1% Services -14.5% Energy -15.8%

