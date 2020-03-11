Wednesday Sector Laggards: Energy, Services

In afternoon trading on Wednesday, Energy stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 8.0% loss. Within that group, Apache Corp (Symbol: APA) and TechnipFMC plc (Symbol: FTI) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 19.4% and 16.1%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 5.1% on the day, and down 43.79% year-to-date. Apache Corp, meanwhile, is down 65.03% year-to-date, and TechnipFMC plc, is down 62.71% year-to-date. Combined, APA and FTI make up approximately 2.0% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next worst performing sector is the Services sector, showing a 6.4% loss. Among large Services stocks, Live Nation Entertainment Inc (Symbol: LYV) and Darden Restaurants, Inc. (Symbol: DRI) are the most notable, showing a loss of 14.4% and 13.6%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (IYC), which is down 5.4% in midday trading, and down 15.49% on a year-to-date basis. Live Nation Entertainment Inc, meanwhile, is down 39.71% year-to-date, and Darden Restaurants, Inc., is down 33.71% year-to-date. Combined, LYV and DRI make up approximately 0.6% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, none of the sectors are up on the day, while nine sectors are down.

Sector % Change Consumer Products -4.9% Technology & Communications -4.9% Healthcare -5.1% Industrial -5.3% Utilities -5.4% Financial -5.4% Materials -6.1% Services -6.4% Energy -8.0%

