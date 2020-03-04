Wednesday Sector Laggards: Energy, Services

The worst performing sector as of midday Wednesday is the Energy sector, not showing much of a gain. Within that group, Halliburton Company (Symbol: HAL) and HollyFrontier Corp (Symbol: HFC) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 4.1% and 2.2%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 1.2% on the day, and down 23.03% year-to-date. Halliburton Company, meanwhile, is down 36.76% year-to-date, and HollyFrontier Corp, is down 35.46% year-to-date. Combined, HAL and HFC make up approximately 2.6% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next worst performing sector is the Services sector, up 1.5%. Among large Services stocks, Nordstrom, Inc. (Symbol: JWN) and Dollar Tree Inc (Symbol: DLTR) are the most notable, showing a loss of 3.7% and 3.3%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (IYC), which is up 1.9% in midday trading, and down 6.08% on a year-to-date basis. Nordstrom, Inc., meanwhile, is down 21.35% year-to-date, and Dollar Tree Inc, is down 15.90% year-to-date. Combined, JWN and DLTR make up approximately 0.7% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while none of the sectors are down.

Sector % Change Industrial +18.4% Utilities +4.1% Healthcare +2.6% Technology & Communications +2.6% Consumer Products +2.4% Financial +2.2% Materials +2.1% Services +1.5% Energy -0.0%

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.