Wednesday Sector Laggards: Energy, Services

The worst performing sector as of midday Wednesday is the Energy sector, showing a 2.9% loss. Within the sector, Devon Energy Corp. (Symbol: DVN) and Diamondback Energy, Inc. (Symbol: FANG) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 5.2% and 5.1%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 2.5% on the day, and down 19.86% year-to-date. Devon Energy Corp., meanwhile, is down 35.06% year-to-date, and Diamondback Energy, Inc., is down 31.34% year-to-date. Combined, DVN and FANG make up approximately 2.3% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next worst performing sector is the Services sector, showing a 1.5% loss. Among large Services stocks, Carnival Corp (Symbol: CCL) and Macy's Inc (Symbol: M) are the most notable, showing a loss of 7.7% and 5.9%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (IYC), which is down 1.3% in midday trading, and down 4.07% on a year-to-date basis. Carnival Corp, meanwhile, is down 33.92% year-to-date, and Macy's Inc, is down 19.15% year-to-date. Combined, CCL and M make up approximately 0.6% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, none of the sectors are up on the day, while eight sectors are down.

Sector % Change Technology & Communications 0.0% Utilities -0.4% Financial -0.4% Materials -0.4% Industrial -0.7% Healthcare -0.8% Consumer Products -1.0% Services -1.5% Energy -2.9%

25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.