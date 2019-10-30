Wednesday Sector Laggards: Energy, Services

The worst performing sector as of midday Wednesday is the Energy sector, showing a 2.6% loss. Within that group, National Oilwell Varco Inc (Symbol: NOV) and Schlumberger Ltd (Symbol: SLB) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 5.4% and 4.5%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 2.1% on the day, and up 4.35% year-to-date. National Oilwell Varco Inc, meanwhile, is down 11.69% year-to-date, and Schlumberger Ltd, is down 3.71% year-to-date. Combined, NOV and SLB make up approximately 4.9% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next worst performing sector is the Services sector, showing a 0.8% loss. Among large Services stocks, Yum! Brands Inc (Symbol: YUM) and Nordstrom, Inc. (Symbol: JWN) are the most notable, showing a loss of 6.4% and 6.3%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (IYC), which is down 0.1% in midday trading, and up 22.17% on a year-to-date basis. Yum! Brands Inc, meanwhile, is up 13.07% year-to-date, and Nordstrom, Inc., is down 23.02% year-to-date. Combined, YUM and JWN make up approximately 1.1% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, two sectors are up on the day, while seven sectors are down.

Sector % Change Utilities +0.3% Technology & Communications +0.1% Consumer Products -0.2% Financial -0.2% Healthcare -0.4% Materials -0.6% Industrial -0.7% Services -0.8% Energy -2.6%

25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.