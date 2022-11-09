Wednesday Sector Laggards: Energy, Services

In afternoon trading on Wednesday, Energy stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 3.9% loss. Within that group, Occidental Petroleum Corp (Symbol: OXY) and Coterra Energy Inc (Symbol: CTRA) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 7.0% and 6.3%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 3.8% on the day, and up 65.66% year-to-date. Occidental Petroleum Corp, meanwhile, is up 141.51% year-to-date, and Coterra Energy Inc is up 53.11% year-to-date. Combined, OXY and CTRA make up approximately 2.9% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next worst performing sector is the Services sector, showing a 1.6% loss. Among large Services stocks, Walt Disney Co. (Symbol: DIS) and DISH Network Corp (Symbol: DISH) are the most notable, showing a loss of 13.4% and 6.5%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (IYC), which is down 2.7% in midday trading, and down 31.56% on a year-to-date basis. Walt Disney Co., meanwhile, is down 44.18% year-to-date, and DISH Network Corp, is down 55.76% year-to-date. DIS makes up approximately 6.1% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, none of the sectors are up on the day, while nine sectors are down.

Sector % Change Healthcare -0.2% Utilities -0.5% Financial -1.1% Consumer Products -1.2% Industrial -1.2% Technology & Communications -1.5% Services -1.6% Materials -1.6% Energy -3.9%

