Wednesday Sector Laggards: Energy, Services

In afternoon trading on Wednesday, Energy stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 1.9% loss. Within that group, EOG Resources, Inc. (Symbol: EOG) and Marathon Petroleum Corp. (Symbol: MPC) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 4.0% and 3.1%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 1.9% on the day, and up 25.95% year-to-date. EOG Resources, Inc., meanwhile, is up 18.08% year-to-date, and Marathon Petroleum Corp. is up 25.55% year-to-date. Combined, EOG and MPC make up approximately 7.7% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next worst performing sector is the Services sector, showing a 0.7% loss. Among large Services stocks, Carnival Corp (Symbol: CCL) and Bath & Body Works Inc (Symbol: BBWI) are the most notable, showing a loss of 5.5% and 3.4%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (IYC), which is down 0.5% in midday trading, and down 29.95% on a year-to-date basis. Carnival Corp, meanwhile, is down 55.96% year-to-date, and Bath & Body Works Inc, is down 61.03% year-to-date. Combined, CCL and BBWI make up approximately 0.3% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, four sectors are up on the day, while four sectors are down.

Sector % Change Utilities +1.0% Technology & Communications +0.4% Industrial +0.2% Healthcare +0.1% Materials 0.0% Financial -0.2% Consumer Products -0.4% Services -0.7% Energy -1.9%

