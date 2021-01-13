Wednesday Sector Laggards: Energy, Materials

Markets
In afternoon trading on Wednesday, Energy stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 1.1% loss. Within that group, TechnipFMC plc (Symbol: FTI) and HollyFrontier Corp (Symbol: HFC) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 5.6% and 2.8%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 0.1% on the day, and up 14.72% year-to-date. TechnipFMC plc, meanwhile, is up 28.83% year-to-date, and HollyFrontier Corp is up 2.82% year-to-date. Combined, FTI and HFC make up approximately 1.2% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next worst performing sector is the Materials sector, showing a 0.9% loss. Among large Materials stocks, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (Symbol: IFF) and DuPont (Symbol: DD) are the most notable, showing a loss of 4.4% and 4.2%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLB), which is down 0.6% in midday trading, and up 6.43% on a year-to-date basis. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc., meanwhile, is up 10.63% year-to-date, and DuPont is up 16.34% year-to-date. Combined, IFF and DD make up approximately 8.9% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, four sectors are up on the day, while four sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Utilities +1.8%
Healthcare +0.5%
Financial +0.4%
Consumer Products +0.1%
Technology & Communications 0.0%
Services -0.1%
Industrial -0.5%
Materials -0.9%
Energy -1.1%

