Wednesday Sector Laggards: Energy, Materials

In afternoon trading on Wednesday, Energy stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 1.5% loss. Within the sector, TechnipFMC plc (Symbol: FTI) and National Oilwell Varco Inc (Symbol: NOV) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 7.2% and 3.3%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 2.0% on the day, and down 31.51% year-to-date. TechnipFMC plc, meanwhile, is down 57.53% year-to-date, and National Oilwell Varco Inc, is down 45.75% year-to-date. Combined, FTI and NOV make up approximately 1.3% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next worst performing sector is the Materials sector, showing a 1.3% loss. Among large Materials stocks, Eastman Chemical Co (Symbol: EMN) and Celanese Corp (Symbol: CE) are the most notable, showing a loss of 3.2% and 2.9%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLB), which is down 1.2% in midday trading, and up 17.43% on a year-to-date basis. Eastman Chemical Co, meanwhile, is up 28.60% year-to-date, and Celanese Corp is up 10.42% year-to-date. Combined, EMN and CE make up approximately 3.8% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, none of the sectors are up on the day, while nine sectors are down.

Sector % Change Technology & Communications -0.1% Utilities -0.4% Healthcare -0.5% Consumer Products -0.7% Industrial -0.8% Services -0.9% Financial -1.1% Materials -1.3% Energy -1.5%

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.