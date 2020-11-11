Markets
Wednesday Sector Laggards: Energy, Materials

The worst performing sector as of midday Wednesday is the Energy sector, showing a 1.1% loss. Within that group, TechnipFMC plc (Symbol: FTI) and Schlumberger Ltd (Symbol: SLB) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 4.7% and 3.9%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 0.9% on the day, and down 41.00% year-to-date. TechnipFMC plc, meanwhile, is down 67.02% year-to-date, and Schlumberger Ltd, is down 54.37% year-to-date. Combined, FTI and SLB make up approximately 4.7% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next worst performing sector is the Materials sector, showing a 1.0% loss. Among large Materials stocks, Air Products & Chemicals Inc (Symbol: APD) and International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (Symbol: IFF) are the most notable, showing a loss of 10.1% and 3.1%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLB), which is down 1.5% in midday trading, and up 14.24% on a year-to-date basis. Air Products & Chemicals Inc, meanwhile, is up 20.86% year-to-date, and International Flavors & Fragrances Inc., is down 13.76% year-to-date. Combined, APD and IFF make up approximately 9.7% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Canada Stock Channel

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, four sectors are up on the day, while five sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Technology & Communications +2.0%
Services +0.4%
Consumer Products +0.1%
Utilities +0.1%
Healthcare -0.3%
Industrial -0.4%
Financial -0.8%
Materials -1.0%
Energy -1.1%

