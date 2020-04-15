Wednesday Sector Laggards: Energy, Materials

The worst performing sector as of midday Wednesday is the Energy sector, showing a 6.6% loss. Within the sector, Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (Symbol: HP) and Occidental Petroleum Corp (Symbol: OXY) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 12.3% and 11.3%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 5.8% on the day, and down 46.28% year-to-date. Helmerich & Payne, Inc., meanwhile, is down 63.03% year-to-date, and Occidental Petroleum Corp, is down 66.00% year-to-date. Combined, HP and OXY make up approximately 4.5% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next worst performing sector is the Materials sector, showing a 5.2% loss. Among large Materials stocks, LyondellBasell Industries NV (Symbol: LYB) and Dow Inc (Symbol: DOW) are the most notable, showing a loss of 11.2% and 8.8%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLB), which is down 4.4% in midday trading, and down 20.29% on a year-to-date basis. LyondellBasell Industries NV, meanwhile, is down 43.77% year-to-date, and Dow Inc, is down 39.80% year-to-date. Combined, LYB and DOW make up approximately 9.9% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, none of the sectors are up on the day, while nine sectors are down.

Sector % Change Healthcare -1.2% Technology & Communications -2.0% Utilities -2.7% Industrial -3.2% Consumer Products -3.5% Services -3.7% Financial -4.5% Materials -5.2% Energy -6.6%

25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.