Markets
FTI

Wednesday Sector Laggards: Energy, Materials

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In afternoon trading on Wednesday, Energy stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 1.4% loss. Within that group, TechnipFMC plc (Symbol: FTI) and Diamondback Energy, Inc. (Symbol: FANG) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 3.2% and 3.1%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 1.1% on the day, and down 4.33% year-to-date. TechnipFMC plc, meanwhile, is down 12.45% year-to-date, and Diamondback Energy, Inc., is down 7.84% year-to-date. Combined, FTI and FANG make up approximately 2.2% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next worst performing sector is the Materials sector, showing a 0.6% loss. Among large Materials stocks, Mosaic Co (Symbol: MOS) and CF Industries Holdings Inc (Symbol: CF) are the most notable, showing a loss of 4.6% and 4.1%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLB), which is down 0.3% in midday trading, and down 1.86% on a year-to-date basis. Mosaic Co , meanwhile, is down 6.79% year-to-date, and CF Industries Holdings Inc, is down 11.08% year-to-date. Combined, MOS and CF make up approximately 2.8% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Market News Video

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, six sectors are up on the day, while two sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Healthcare +0.6%
Technology & Communications +0.6%
Utilities +0.4%
Services +0.2%
Consumer Products +0.1%
Financial +0.1%
Industrial 0.0%
Materials -0.6%
Energy -1.4%

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

FTI FANG XLE MOS CF

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular