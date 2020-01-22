Wednesday Sector Laggards: Energy, Materials

In afternoon trading on Wednesday, Energy stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 1.4% loss. Within that group, TechnipFMC plc (Symbol: FTI) and Diamondback Energy, Inc. (Symbol: FANG) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 3.2% and 3.1%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 1.1% on the day, and down 4.33% year-to-date. TechnipFMC plc, meanwhile, is down 12.45% year-to-date, and Diamondback Energy, Inc., is down 7.84% year-to-date. Combined, FTI and FANG make up approximately 2.2% of the underlying holdings of XLE.
The next worst performing sector is the Materials sector, showing a 0.6% loss. Among large Materials stocks, Mosaic Co (Symbol: MOS) and CF Industries Holdings Inc (Symbol: CF) are the most notable, showing a loss of 4.6% and 4.1%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLB), which is down 0.3% in midday trading, and down 1.86% on a year-to-date basis. Mosaic Co , meanwhile, is down 6.79% year-to-date, and CF Industries Holdings Inc, is down 11.08% year-to-date. Combined, MOS and CF make up approximately 2.8% of the underlying holdings of XLB.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, six sectors are up on the day, while two sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Healthcare
|+0.6%
|Technology & Communications
|+0.6%
|Utilities
|+0.4%
|Services
|+0.2%
|Consumer Products
|+0.1%
|Financial
|+0.1%
|Industrial
|0.0%
|Materials
|-0.6%
|Energy
|-1.4%
