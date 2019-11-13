Markets
Wednesday Sector Laggards: Energy, Materials

The worst performing sector as of midday Wednesday is the Energy sector, showing a 1.3% loss. Within that group, Hess Corp (Symbol: HES) and Devon Energy Corp. (Symbol: DVN) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 4.6% and 3.4%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 0.8% on the day, and up 6.77% year-to-date. Hess Corp, meanwhile, is up 71.06% year-to-date, and Devon Energy Corp., is down 2.93% year-to-date. Combined, HES and DVN make up approximately 2.5% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next worst performing sector is the Materials sector, showing a 0.9% loss. Among large Materials stocks, Mosaic Co (Symbol: MOS) and DuPont (Symbol: DD) are the most notable, showing a loss of 5.7% and 3.5%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLB), which is down 0.7% in midday trading, and up 20.50% on a year-to-date basis. Mosaic Co , meanwhile, is down 32.01% year-to-date, and DuPont, is down 36.84% year-to-date. Combined, MOS and DD make up approximately 8.7% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, one sector is up on the day, while seven sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Utilities +1.4%
Healthcare -0.0%
Consumer Products -0.1%
Services -0.2%
Financial -0.2%
Technology & Communications -0.3%
Industrial -0.4%
Materials -0.9%
Energy -1.3%

