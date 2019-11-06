Wednesday Sector Laggards: Energy, Materials

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Wednesday, shares of Energy companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 2.3% loss. Within the sector, Diamondback Energy, Inc. (Symbol: FANG) and Occidental Petroleum Corp (Symbol: OXY) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 14.6% and 4.9%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 1.8% on the day, and up 7.81% year-to-date. Diamondback Energy, Inc., meanwhile, is down 16.33% year-to-date, and Occidental Petroleum Corp, is down 31.25% year-to-date. Combined, FANG and OXY make up approximately 5.0% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next worst performing sector is the Materials sector, showing a 0.7% loss. Among large Materials stocks, Sealed Air Corp (Symbol: SEE) and Mosaic Co (Symbol: MOS) are the most notable, showing a loss of 8.5% and 3.7%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLB), which is flat on the day in midday trading, and up 19.65% on a year-to-date basis. Sealed Air Corp, meanwhile, is up 11.15% year-to-date, and Mosaic Co , is down 28.23% year-to-date. Combined, SEE and MOS make up approximately 2.1% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, four sectors are up on the day, while five sectors are down.

Sector % Change Utilities +0.7% Consumer Products +0.5% Healthcare +0.4% Financial +0.1% Technology & Communications -0.1% Services -0.3% Industrial -0.3% Materials -0.7% Energy -2.3%

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.