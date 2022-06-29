Wednesday Sector Laggards: Energy, Materials

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Wednesday, shares of Energy companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 2.5% loss. Within the sector, APA Corp (Symbol: APA) and Valero Energy Corp (Symbol: VLO) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 5.2% and 5.0%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 2.3% on the day, and up 35.95% year-to-date. APA Corp, meanwhile, is up 37.69% year-to-date, and Valero Energy Corp is up 49.61% year-to-date. Combined, APA and VLO make up approximately 4.8% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next worst performing sector is the Materials sector, showing a 0.9% loss. Among large Materials stocks, Albemarle Corp. (Symbol: ALB) and Celanese Corp (Symbol: CE) are the most notable, showing a loss of 5.3% and 4.0%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLB), which is down 0.7% in midday trading, and down 16.87% on a year-to-date basis. Albemarle Corp., meanwhile, is down 9.25% year-to-date, and Celanese Corp, is down 28.89% year-to-date. Combined, ALB and CE make up approximately 4.6% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, two sectors are up on the day, while seven sectors are down.

Sector % Change Healthcare +1.1% Utilities +0.1% Consumer Products -0.1% Services -0.7% Financial -0.7% Industrial -0.7% Technology & Communications -0.8% Materials -0.9% Energy -2.5%

