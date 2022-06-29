Markets
APA

Wednesday Sector Laggards: Energy, Materials

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Wednesday, shares of Energy companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 2.5% loss. Within the sector, APA Corp (Symbol: APA) and Valero Energy Corp (Symbol: VLO) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 5.2% and 5.0%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 2.3% on the day, and up 35.95% year-to-date. APA Corp, meanwhile, is up 37.69% year-to-date, and Valero Energy Corp is up 49.61% year-to-date. Combined, APA and VLO make up approximately 4.8% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next worst performing sector is the Materials sector, showing a 0.9% loss. Among large Materials stocks, Albemarle Corp. (Symbol: ALB) and Celanese Corp (Symbol: CE) are the most notable, showing a loss of 5.3% and 4.0%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLB), which is down 0.7% in midday trading, and down 16.87% on a year-to-date basis. Albemarle Corp., meanwhile, is down 9.25% year-to-date, and Celanese Corp, is down 28.89% year-to-date. Combined, ALB and CE make up approximately 4.6% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Chart Zero

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, two sectors are up on the day, while seven sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Healthcare +1.1%
Utilities +0.1%
Consumer Products -0.1%
Services -0.7%
Financial -0.7%
Industrial -0.7%
Technology & Communications -0.8%
Materials -0.9%
Energy -2.5%

25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

APA VLO XLE ALB CE

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular