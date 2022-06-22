Wednesday Sector Laggards: Energy, Materials

In afternoon trading on Wednesday, Energy stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 2.5% loss. Within that group, Marathon Oil Corp. (Symbol: MRO) and APA Corp (Symbol: APA) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 5.9% and 5.5%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 2.6% on the day, and up 36.81% year-to-date. Marathon Oil Corp., meanwhile, is up 43.61% year-to-date, and APA Corp is up 42.73% year-to-date. Combined, MRO and APA make up approximately 2.4% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next worst performing sector is the Materials sector, showing a 0.3% loss. Among large Materials stocks, Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold (Symbol: FCX) and Dow Inc (Symbol: DOW) are the most notable, showing a loss of 6.3% and 4.5%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLB), which is down 0.4% in midday trading, and down 16.03% on a year-to-date basis. Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold, meanwhile, is down 22.85% year-to-date, and Dow Inc, is down 5.06% year-to-date. Combined, FCX and DOW make up approximately 9.8% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, seven sectors are up on the day, while two sectors are down.

Sector % Change Healthcare +2.1% Utilities +1.4% Financial +0.9% Services +0.8% Technology & Communications +0.7% Consumer Products +0.4% Industrial +0.4% Materials -0.3% Energy -2.5%

