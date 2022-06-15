Markets
Wednesday Sector Laggards: Energy, Materials

In afternoon trading on Wednesday, Energy stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 2.3% loss. Within that group, Valero Energy Corp (Symbol: VLO) and Marathon Petroleum Corp. (Symbol: MPC) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 4.5% and 4.1%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 2.4% on the day, and up 49.48% year-to-date. Valero Energy Corp, meanwhile, is up 72.69% year-to-date, and Marathon Petroleum Corp. is up 55.63% year-to-date. Combined, VLO and MPC make up approximately 7.8% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next worst performing sector is the Materials sector, showing a 0.6% loss. Among large Materials stocks, Albemarle Corp. (Symbol: ALB) and Newmont Corp (Symbol: NEM) are the most notable, showing a loss of 4.6% and 2.4%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLB), which is down 1.1% in midday trading, and down 14.62% on a year-to-date basis. Albemarle Corp., meanwhile, is down 8.53% year-to-date, and Newmont Corp is up 1.08% year-to-date. Combined, ALB and NEM make up approximately 8.8% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, six sectors are up on the day, while three sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Services +0.8%
Financial +0.8%
Technology & Communications +0.4%
Healthcare +0.2%
Industrial +0.2%
Consumer Products +0.1%
Utilities -0.5%
Materials -0.6%
Energy -2.3%

