Wednesday Sector Laggards: Energy, Materials

The worst performing sector as of midday Wednesday is the Energy sector, showing a 0.8% loss. Within that group, Devon Energy Corp. (Symbol: DVN) and Baker Hughes Company (Symbol: BKR) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 2.2% and 2.0%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 0.7% on the day, and up 49.48% year-to-date. Devon Energy Corp., meanwhile, is up 162.08% year-to-date, and Baker Hughes Company is up 16.64% year-to-date. Combined, DVN and BKR make up approximately 4.6% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next worst performing sector is the Materials sector, showing a 0.5% loss. Among large Materials stocks, Nucor Corp. (Symbol: NUE) and Newmont Corp (Symbol: NEM) are the most notable, showing a loss of 10.5% and 4.0%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLB), which is down 0.6% in midday trading, and up 21.86% on a year-to-date basis. Nucor Corp., meanwhile, is up 101.55% year-to-date, and Newmont Corp, is down 6.26% year-to-date. Combined, NUE and NEM make up approximately 7.7% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, seven sectors are up on the day, while two sectors are down.

Sector % Change Utilities +1.1% Healthcare +0.8% Financial +0.8% Technology & Communications +0.6% Industrial +0.5% Consumer Products +0.3% Services +0.1% Materials -0.5% Energy -0.8%

