Wednesday Sector Laggards: Energy, Industrial

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Wednesday, shares of Energy companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 0.8% loss. Within the sector, APA Corp (Symbol: APA) and EOG Resources, Inc. (Symbol: EOG) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 3.0% and 2.5%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 1.0% on the day, and up 44.05% year-to-date. APA Corp, meanwhile, is up 37.80% year-to-date, and EOG Resources, Inc. is up 37.73% year-to-date. Combined, APA and EOG make up approximately 5.2% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next worst performing sector is the Industrial sector, up 1.8%. Among large Industrial stocks, Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (Symbol: ODFL) and FedEx Corp (Symbol: FDX) are the most notable, showing a loss of 3.2% and 1.6%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Industrial stocks is the Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLI), which is up 1.4% in midday trading, and down 10.84% on a year-to-date basis. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc., meanwhile, is down 26.31% year-to-date, and FedEx Corp, is down 21.14% year-to-date. Combined, ODFL and FDX make up approximately 2.7% of the underlying holdings of XLI.

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.

Sector % Change Utilities +3.1% Services +2.4% Healthcare +2.4% Materials +2.2% Consumer Products +2.0% Financial +1.9% Technology & Communications +1.9% Industrial +1.8% Energy -0.8%

