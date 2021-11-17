Wednesday Sector Laggards: Energy, Industrial

The worst performing sector as of midday Wednesday is the Energy sector, showing a 1.9% loss. Within that group, APA Corp (Symbol: APA) and Valero Energy Corp (Symbol: VLO) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 4.6% and 3.8%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 1.4% on the day, and up 55.55% year-to-date. APA Corp, meanwhile, is up 100.09% year-to-date, and Valero Energy Corp is up 36.03% year-to-date. Combined, APA and VLO make up approximately 4.3% of the underlying holdings of XLE.
The next worst performing sector is the Industrial sector, showing a 0.9% loss. Among large Industrial stocks, Visa Inc (Symbol: V) and Fidelity National Information Services Inc (Symbol: FIS) are the most notable, showing a loss of 6.0% and 5.4%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Industrial stocks is the Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLI), which is down 0.8% in midday trading, and up 21.06% on a year-to-date basis. Visa Inc, meanwhile, is down 6.90% year-to-date, and Fidelity National Information Services Inc, is down 22.18% year-to-date.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, one sector is up on the day, while eight sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Healthcare
|+0.2%
|Utilities
|-0.3%
|Consumer Products
|-0.4%
|Services
|-0.5%
|Materials
|-0.5%
|Technology & Communications
|-0.7%
|Financial
|-0.8%
|Industrial
|-0.9%
|Energy
|-1.9%
