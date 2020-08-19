Wednesday Sector Laggards: Energy, Healthcare

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Wednesday, shares of Energy companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 0.3% loss. Within that group, Marathon Oil Corp. (Symbol: MRO) and Diamondback Energy, Inc. (Symbol: FANG) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 2.4% and 1.8%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 0.6% on the day, and down 36.16% year-to-date. Marathon Oil Corp., meanwhile, is down 56.85% year-to-date, and Diamondback Energy, Inc., is down 51.73% year-to-date. Combined, MRO and FANG make up approximately 1.8% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next worst performing sector is the Healthcare sector, showing a 0.1% loss. Among large Healthcare stocks, Gilead Sciences Inc (Symbol: GILD) and Biogen Inc (Symbol: BIIB) are the most notable, showing a loss of 4.7% and 2.3%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), which is up 0.1% in midday trading, and up 6.33% on a year-to-date basis. Gilead Sciences Inc, meanwhile, is up 3.36% year-to-date, and Biogen Inc, is down 4.93% year-to-date. Combined, GILD and BIIB make up approximately 3.2% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, one sector is up on the day, while two sectors are down.

Sector % Change Industrial +0.4% Consumer Products -0.0% Services 0.0% Utilities -0.0% Financial -0.0% Technology & Communications 0.0% Materials 0.0% Healthcare -0.1% Energy -0.3%

