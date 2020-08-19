Markets
MRO

Wednesday Sector Laggards: Energy, Healthcare

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Wednesday, shares of Energy companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 0.3% loss. Within that group, Marathon Oil Corp. (Symbol: MRO) and Diamondback Energy, Inc. (Symbol: FANG) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 2.4% and 1.8%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 0.6% on the day, and down 36.16% year-to-date. Marathon Oil Corp., meanwhile, is down 56.85% year-to-date, and Diamondback Energy, Inc., is down 51.73% year-to-date. Combined, MRO and FANG make up approximately 1.8% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next worst performing sector is the Healthcare sector, showing a 0.1% loss. Among large Healthcare stocks, Gilead Sciences Inc (Symbol: GILD) and Biogen Inc (Symbol: BIIB) are the most notable, showing a loss of 4.7% and 2.3%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), which is up 0.1% in midday trading, and up 6.33% on a year-to-date basis. Gilead Sciences Inc, meanwhile, is up 3.36% year-to-date, and Biogen Inc, is down 4.93% year-to-date. Combined, GILD and BIIB make up approximately 3.2% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Portfolio Channel

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, one sector is up on the day, while two sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Industrial +0.4%
Consumer Products -0.0%
Services 0.0%
Utilities -0.0%
Financial -0.0%
Technology & Communications 0.0%
Materials 0.0%
Healthcare -0.1%
Energy -0.3%

25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MRO FANG XLE GILD BIIB

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular