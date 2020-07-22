Wednesday Sector Laggards: Energy, Financial

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Wednesday, shares of Energy companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 1.2% loss. Within that group, Williams Cos Inc (Symbol: WMB) and Phillips 66 (Symbol: PSX) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 3.4% and 2.8%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 1.5% on the day, and down 35.43% year-to-date. Williams Cos Inc , meanwhile, is down 14.73% year-to-date, and Phillips 66, is down 40.44% year-to-date. Combined, WMB and PSX make up approximately 7.9% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next worst performing sector is the Financial sector, up 0.1%. Among large Financial stocks, Northern Trust Corp (Symbol: NTRS) and Goldman Sachs Group Inc (the (Symbol: GS) are the most notable, showing a loss of 5.9% and 2.9%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Financial stocks is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF), which is down 0.6% in midday trading, and down 20.51% on a year-to-date basis. Northern Trust Corp, meanwhile, is down 27.98% year-to-date, and Goldman Sachs Group Inc (the, is down 9.38% year-to-date. Combined, NTRS and GS make up approximately 3.0% of the underlying holdings of XLF.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.

Sector % Change Utilities +1.6% Materials +0.7% Services +0.6% Healthcare +0.5% Industrial +0.5% Technology & Communications +0.4% Consumer Products +0.2% Financial +0.1% Energy -1.2%

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.