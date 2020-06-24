Wednesday Sector Laggards: Energy, Financial

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Wednesday, shares of Energy companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 5.7% loss. Within that group, Diamondback Energy, Inc. (Symbol: FANG) and Occidental Petroleum Corp (Symbol: OXY) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 9.0% and 8.2%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 4.8% on the day, and down 35.95% year-to-date. Diamondback Energy, Inc., meanwhile, is down 53.83% year-to-date, and Occidental Petroleum Corp, is down 53.96% year-to-date. Combined, FANG and OXY make up approximately 3.9% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next worst performing sector is the Financial sector, showing a 3.9% loss. Among large Financial stocks, Simon Property Group, Inc. (Symbol: SPG) and Ventas Inc (Symbol: VTR) are the most notable, showing a loss of 8.4% and 7.0%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Financial stocks is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF), which is down 3.2% in midday trading, and down 24.10% on a year-to-date basis. Simon Property Group, Inc., meanwhile, is down 55.46% year-to-date, and Ventas Inc, is down 40.11% year-to-date.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, none of the sectors are up on the day, while nine sectors are down.

Sector % Change Utilities -1.4% Technology & Communications -2.4% Materials -3.0% Healthcare -3.1% Consumer Products -3.2% Services -3.4% Industrial -3.6% Financial -3.9% Energy -5.7%

25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.