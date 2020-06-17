Markets
FTI

Wednesday Sector Laggards: Energy, Financial

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Wednesday, shares of Energy companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 2.4% loss. Within that group, TechnipFMC plc (Symbol: FTI) and Valero Energy Corp (Symbol: VLO) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 4.4% and 4.4%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 2.2% on the day, and down 32.12% year-to-date. TechnipFMC plc, meanwhile, is down 61.52% year-to-date, and Valero Energy Corp, is down 30.40% year-to-date. Combined, FTI and VLO make up approximately 4.5% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next worst performing sector is the Financial sector, showing a 0.5% loss. Among large Financial stocks, Kimco Realty Corp (Symbol: KIM) and Regency Centers Corp (Symbol: REG) are the most notable, showing a loss of 4.3% and 3.7%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Financial stocks is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF), which is down 0.5% in midday trading, and down 20.15% on a year-to-date basis. Kimco Realty Corp, meanwhile, is down 31.99% year-to-date, and Regency Centers Corp, is down 23.19% year-to-date.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Portfolio Channel

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, three sectors are up on the day, while five sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Healthcare +0.7%
Technology & Communications +0.5%
Utilities +0.3%
Industrial 0.0%
Consumer Products -0.1%
Services -0.1%
Materials -0.2%
Financial -0.5%
Energy -2.4%

25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

FTI VLO XLE KIM REG

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest


    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular