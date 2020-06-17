Wednesday Sector Laggards: Energy, Financial

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Wednesday, shares of Energy companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 2.4% loss. Within that group, TechnipFMC plc (Symbol: FTI) and Valero Energy Corp (Symbol: VLO) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 4.4% and 4.4%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 2.2% on the day, and down 32.12% year-to-date. TechnipFMC plc, meanwhile, is down 61.52% year-to-date, and Valero Energy Corp, is down 30.40% year-to-date. Combined, FTI and VLO make up approximately 4.5% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next worst performing sector is the Financial sector, showing a 0.5% loss. Among large Financial stocks, Kimco Realty Corp (Symbol: KIM) and Regency Centers Corp (Symbol: REG) are the most notable, showing a loss of 4.3% and 3.7%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Financial stocks is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF), which is down 0.5% in midday trading, and down 20.15% on a year-to-date basis. Kimco Realty Corp, meanwhile, is down 31.99% year-to-date, and Regency Centers Corp, is down 23.19% year-to-date.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, three sectors are up on the day, while five sectors are down.

Sector % Change Healthcare +0.7% Technology & Communications +0.5% Utilities +0.3% Industrial 0.0% Consumer Products -0.1% Services -0.1% Materials -0.2% Financial -0.5% Energy -2.4%

