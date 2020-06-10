Wednesday Sector Laggards: Energy, Financial

The worst performing sector as of midday Wednesday is the Energy sector, showing a 2.8% loss. Within the sector, Occidental Petroleum Corp (Symbol: OXY) and Apache Corp (Symbol: APA) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 6.7% and 6.5%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 2.3% on the day, and down 25.66% year-to-date. Occidental Petroleum Corp, meanwhile, is down 45.62% year-to-date, and Apache Corp, is down 38.51% year-to-date. Combined, OXY and APA make up approximately 3.5% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next worst performing sector is the Financial sector, showing a 1.8% loss. Among large Financial stocks, Wells Fargo & Co (Symbol: WFC) and Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (Symbol: HST) are the most notable, showing a loss of 5.7% and 5.2%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Financial stocks is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF), which is down 1.5% in midday trading, and down 15.76% on a year-to-date basis. Wells Fargo & Co , meanwhile, is down 40.91% year-to-date, and Host Hotels & Resorts Inc, is down 25.04% year-to-date. WFC makes up approximately 4.2% of the underlying holdings of XLF.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, one sector is up on the day, while eight sectors are down.

Sector % Change Technology & Communications +0.4% Utilities -0.2% Healthcare -0.3% Consumer Products -0.9% Materials -0.9% Services -1.2% Industrial -1.2% Financial -1.8% Energy -2.8%

