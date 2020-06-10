Markets
OXY

Wednesday Sector Laggards: Energy, Financial

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

The worst performing sector as of midday Wednesday is the Energy sector, showing a 2.8% loss. Within the sector, Occidental Petroleum Corp (Symbol: OXY) and Apache Corp (Symbol: APA) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 6.7% and 6.5%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 2.3% on the day, and down 25.66% year-to-date. Occidental Petroleum Corp, meanwhile, is down 45.62% year-to-date, and Apache Corp, is down 38.51% year-to-date. Combined, OXY and APA make up approximately 3.5% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next worst performing sector is the Financial sector, showing a 1.8% loss. Among large Financial stocks, Wells Fargo & Co (Symbol: WFC) and Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (Symbol: HST) are the most notable, showing a loss of 5.7% and 5.2%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Financial stocks is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF), which is down 1.5% in midday trading, and down 15.76% on a year-to-date basis. Wells Fargo & Co , meanwhile, is down 40.91% year-to-date, and Host Hotels & Resorts Inc, is down 25.04% year-to-date. WFC makes up approximately 4.2% of the underlying holdings of XLF.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Metals Channel

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, one sector is up on the day, while eight sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Technology & Communications +0.4%
Utilities -0.2%
Healthcare -0.3%
Consumer Products -0.9%
Materials -0.9%
Services -1.2%
Industrial -1.2%
Financial -1.8%
Energy -2.8%

25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

OXY APA XLE WFC HST

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest


    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular