Wednesday Sector Laggards: Energy, Financial

In afternoon trading on Wednesday, Energy stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 5.5% loss. Within that group, Halliburton Company (Symbol: HAL) and National Oilwell Varco Inc (Symbol: NOV) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 9.8% and 9.6%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 4.5% on the day, and down 39.55% year-to-date. Halliburton Company, meanwhile, is down 60.60% year-to-date, and National Oilwell Varco Inc, is down 53.27% year-to-date. Combined, HAL and NOV make up approximately 2.3% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next worst performing sector is the Financial sector, showing a 3.5% loss. Among large Financial stocks, SL Green Realty Corp (Symbol: SLG) and Wells Fargo & Co (Symbol: WFC) are the most notable, showing a loss of 9.3% and 7.7%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Financial stocks is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF), which is down 3.0% in midday trading, and down 32.38% on a year-to-date basis. SL Green Realty Corp, meanwhile, is down 56.84% year-to-date, and Wells Fargo & Co , is down 56.84% year-to-date. WFC makes up approximately 3.7% of the underlying holdings of XLF.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, none of the sectors are up on the day, while nine sectors are down.

Sector % Change Healthcare -1.4% Utilities -1.6% Technology & Communications -2.9% Services -3.0% Consumer Products -3.1% Materials -3.1% Industrial -3.3% Financial -3.5% Energy -5.5%

